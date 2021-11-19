Left Menu

Cong to hold victory rallies on behalf of farmers, observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on Nov 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:44 IST
Cong to hold victory rallies on behalf of farmers, observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on Nov 20
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 and will organise victory rallies across the country on behalf of farmers to mark the Centre's announcement on Friday of repeal of three contentious farm laws.

Congress leaders will also visit the families of the over 700 farmers who died during the agitation and will organise candle marches and rallies to pray for the departed souls.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all state units to organise such rallies and candle marches at state, district and block levels on Saturday.

In a letter to the party's state unit chiefs, Venugopal said the repeal of the three ''draconian'' farm laws is a victory of the farmers and a result of farmers' protests, their sacrifices and the yearlong uncompromising fight of a united opposition led by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

''This collective victory over evil is humbly dedicated to all the annadatas of our country,'' he said.

He said the Congress will observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 ''in recognition of the consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions of the tyrannical government, which led to the repeal of the farm laws''.

''Let us extensively organise programmes to join the nation in observing this as a historic victory of the farmers. Mark the victory of the farmers' struggle by visiting families of shaheed farmers in our areas,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021