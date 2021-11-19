US Domestic News Roundup: House delays vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion bill after hours-long speech; U.S. Thanksgiving dinner cost jumps with inflation on the menu, though deals remain and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

House delays vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion bill after hours-long speech

The vote on U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill has been delayed until Friday in the House of Representatives, after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave an hours-long, circuitous speech. The vote was originally scheduled for Thursday evening after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan arbiter, released a cost assessment of the bill, which several moderate Democrats said they needed before they would vote.

U.S. Thanksgiving dinner cost jumps with inflation on the menu, though deals remain

Thanksgiving dinner will cost U.S. consumers an average of 14% more this year in the biggest annual increase in 31 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation said, though shoppers can still find deals in grocery stores. Rising food and gas prices are squeezing U.S. consumers as the pandemic snarls global supply chains and the economic drag from the summer wave of COVID-19 infections fades.

Cuomo's lawyer calls for NY attorney general to recuse herself

A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called on New York state Attorney General Letitia James to recuse herself from any decisions regarding the sexual harassment case against the former governor, saying her gubernatorial campaign created a conflict of interest. "Her office must recuse as she is campaigning for governor," said Rita Galvin, a lawyer for Cuomo, calling attention to James' campaign announcement a day after the Albany County Sheriff's Office charged Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense.

Jury in Rittenhouse murder trial to deliberate for fourth day

Jurors in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will resume deliberations for a fourth day on Friday on whether to convict or acquit the teenager, who killed two men and wounded a third in racial justice protests last year. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with homicide in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted homicide in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, during chaotic protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.

Judge temporarily blocks New York Times from publishing Project Veritas materials

A New York trial judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the New York Times from publishing some materials concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, a rare step that the newspaper said violated decades of First Amendment protections for the process. The order by Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court covers memos written by a Project Veritas lawyer and obtained by the Times.

Analysis: Biden's effort to expand childcare could hit roadblock in Republican states

President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social-policy bill offers hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize child care and expand pre-kindergarten, but millions of kids could be frozen out if Republican governors decline to use the money. The "Build Back Better" package making its way through Congress provides $390 billion for nationwide pre-kindergarten and subsidized child care, but requires states to pay up to 40% of the cost. Costs could rise further if Congress fails to extend the two programs when they would expire in 2028.

Biden to get routine physical on Friday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will receive a routine health exam on Friday morning, one day ahead of his 79th birthday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Biden will receive his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, she said, adding more details would be released later.

Two men exonerated after decades in prison for Malcolm X's 1965 murder

Two men who spent decades in prison for the murder of Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 were exonerated on Thursday after the Manhattan district attorney apologized for what he called "violations of the law and the public trust." Applause broke out in the courtroom as New York State Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben vacated the convictions against Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009. Both were released from prison on parole in the 1980s.

Factbox: Timeline of the Ahmaud Arbery case

Ahmaud Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man running through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two trucks, and shot and killed about 2 miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. Here is the timeline of the case:

U.S. awards nearly $1 billion in infrastructure grants

The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it was awarding nearly $1 billion in infrastructure grants as the Biden administration prepares to dramatically boost funding on the nation's roads, bridges, rail, transit and other projects. The grants under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program are going to 90 projects in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, to rebuild roads and add rail lines -- but also create new green space, new trails, bike lanes and safer streets for pedestrians.

