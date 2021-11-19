Left Menu

MSP is bigger issue than farm laws, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that issues related to Minimum Support Price (MSP) are bigger than the farm laws.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:47 IST
MSP is bigger issue than farm laws, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that issues related to Minimum Support Price (MSP) are bigger than the farm laws. Sidhu said if the central government genuinely wants to fulfil its promise of doubling the farmers' income then it should fulfil the demand for legislation to guarantee a remunerative MSP.

"MSP is bigger issue than farm laws, it is the lifeline of Indian farmers ... If the central government genuinely wants to fulfil their promise of doubling the farmers income or accepting the C2 formula of Swaminathan report, then they should accede to this demand," Sidhu said in a tweet. Hailing the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, Sidhu termed it as a "step in the right direction".

He added that the "sacrifice" of the farmers has "paid dividends". "Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction .... Satyagraha of Kisan morcha gets historic success.... Your sacrifice has paid dividends.... Revival of farming in Punjab through a roadmap should be the top priority for the Punjab government ....accolades," Sidhu said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of parliament beginning later this month. Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021