'Very ridiculous': J'khand CM slams Centre for delay in withdrawing farm laws

Demanding compensation for the farmers who died during the movement against the farm laws, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said it was ridiculous and unfortunate that it took the Centre so long to withdraw the controversial Acts.

Speaking to reporters here, Soren said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar should resign immediately.

''This morning, the Honourable Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the black farm laws. This is very ridiculous and unfortunate (that it took the Centre so long). Now, the entire BJP is trying to project the prime minister as a well-wisher of farmers,'' he said.

Soren, also the executive of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), said that the climbdown by the Centre on the issue has proved that democracy is still alive in the country.

''We demand that the prime minister should immediately give a compensation of Rs 5 crore each to the farmers killed in this movement and accord martyr status to them. Also, provide jobs to the family members of those killed. Withdraw the FIRs and cases pending against them in courts immediately,'' he later tweeted.

''Provide Rs 10 lakh each to all the farmers who were agitating with their children and were on street, leaving their homes as compensation for crops,'' Soren said.

Congress leader and state minister Banna Gupta described the prime minister's decision to withdraw the three farm laws as the ''defeat of the monarchy and victory of democracy''.

He also criticised Modi for not uttering a word on Minimum Support Price.

Those agriculture laws had been framed under a conspiracy to push farmers back to slavery, which was foiled by peasants, the health and disaster management minister alleged. PM Modi in a televised address to the nation announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures for over a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)