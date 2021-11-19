Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:05 IST
U.S. cooperation with partners causing China 'heartburn' -Campbell
U.S. cooperation with partners is causing China "heartburn," White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping in his virtual meeting with Biden said Washington's work to bolster ties with allies represented Cold War thinking.

Campbell also said he did not believe there will be steps to institutionalize the Quad group - made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia - and that Japan has agreed to host the group's meeting in 2022.

