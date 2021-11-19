Delhi BJP to intensify protest against new excise policy

The BJP's Delhi unit has planned to intensify its protest against the new excise policy of the city government and formed a ''Sangharsh Committee'' to take forward the agitation, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Friday.

The 26-member committee, formed on directions of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, will lead protests across opening of new liquor vends across the city in coming days, he said.

Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, claimed that the new policy under which liquor stores are being opened in the city will ''jeopardise'' women safety and send youth in the wrong direction as it seeks to bring down the minimum legal drinking age from 25 years to 21 years.

The committee met on Friday to discuss its strategy for the agitation. Delhi BJP leaders including Adesh Gupta, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Ashish Sood, Kuljeet Chahal, Rajiv Babbar and Rajan Tewari attended the meeting.

''The new excise policy which promotes liquor consumption will not be allowed to be implemented and protests will be held against it in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Representatives of various religious, social organizations, resident and market welfare associations will be associated with it,'' Gupta said.

Under the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government, there will be 850 liquor vends in the city divided into 32 zones. Each municipal ward will have two-three swanky liquor stores with walk-in facility for consumers.

