Farm laws repeal: Opposition credits farmers for victory, BJP hails PM for his statesmanship

Opposition parties on Friday credited farmers for the rollback of the three farm laws saying the ''fear of defeat'' in upcoming assembly polls has forced the BJP to take this decision, even as the ruling party hailed the prime minister's ''statesmanship'' for the announcement.

Addressing the nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three agri laws at the heart of yearlong protests by farmers. He also urged them to make a new beginning and appealed to them to return to their homes.

The farmers, who have been protesting at three major sites on Delhi's borders for the past year against the three laws, announced that they would not end their agitation till a formal notification is issued and a guarantee for giving them MSP made.

Soon after the Modi's announcement, Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed his ''statesman-like'' decision and said it reflects that there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for the prime minister.

''PM Narendra Modi's announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours,'' he tweeted.

Hailing the decision, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed regret that the government was unsuccessful in convincing some farmer groups about the benefits of the laws. He also lauded the prime minister for showing his large heartedness.

Opposition parties which had been supporting the farmers in their demands welcomed the decision and lauded the farmers for their victory, saying the BJP has taken the decision for ''political expendiency'' as it was facing defeat in crucial assembly polls including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The parties said the decision has come in late and had the Modi government shed its ''arrogance'' earlier and repealed the laws, a number of precious lives lost during the agitation could have been saved.

With the campaign for upcoming assembly polls picking up, the decision is viewed as the ruling BJP's move to make amends and infuse fresh momentum in its political drive, especially in efforts to retain its dominance in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision will also provide the opposition an opportunity to raise political pitch in the upcoming winter session of Parliament starting November 29.

The Congress said people of the country now know that the country's victory now lies ahead of the BJP's defeat as fear of defeat in upcoming assembly polls has forced Modi to take back his decision and announce the repeal of three farm laws.

It also described the Centre's announcement to repeal three farm laws as a victory against injustice, and said arrogance had to bow its head before the peaceful 'satyagrah' of farmers.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi termed it as a ''victory of the will of 62 crore farmers and sacrifices of more than 700 farmers who laid their lives for this struggle'', and hoped that the BJP government would have drawn some lessons for future.

She also hoped that the government will shed its pride and arrogance and works towards the welfare of farmers.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the ''Country's 'annadatas' (food providers) have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha.'' ''Congratulations on this victory against injustice! 'Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan','' Gandhi said.

He also wrote an open letter to the farmers hailing them for their struggle and sacrifice and for showing tenacity during the past year while fighting an arrogant government.

Leaders of various parties congratulated the farmers for their grit and determination. Hailing them for their relentless fight, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said they were unfazed by the ''cruelty'' of the BJP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while welcoming the announcement, said it is not just a victory of farmers but also of democracy. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that it is the fear of election defeat that the BJP has been forced to take this decision.

''Apology will not help this time. The people understand everything and will teach the BJP a lesson,'' he said.

BSP president Mayawati congratulated farmers but termed the Central government's move a ''very late one.'' Taking a dig at the government, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said, ''Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP and Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed.'' Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal said it is ''a defining moment in history and a historic victory of farmers on Gurupurab, a day observed with reverence among sikhs in poll-bound Punjab.

The agitation succeeded due to the persistence of the farmers, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said. ''Impending elections and protest movements can force PM to rethink. He's never beaten a peoples' movement, just managed to harass,'' he said.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP, which share power in Maharashtra, said the government had to finally bow down before the agitating farmers.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, ''For the first time, PM Modi has expressed the 'mann ki baat' of people. BJP leaders were openly calling these farmers Khalistanis and Pakistanis, but the Union government had to bow before the farmers' pressure.'' Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of the NCP, said in a tweet, ''Jhukati hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye (The world bows, we need the one who can make it happen).'' The CPI(M) demanded that Modi should apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his ''dictatorial step'' of enacting the three farm laws.

The victory of farmers is the victory of the country, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said, while TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said the farmers have shown the BJP their true place.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, said its future course of action will be decided after the core committee meetings this weekend.

The SKM, however, underlined that, ''Mobilisation of a large number of farmers to protest sites on November 26 to mark the first anniversary of the agitation is being intensified.'' Farmer leader Darshan Pal demanded the legislations be formally revoked in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. ''We want a legal guarantee on MSP,'' he said.

