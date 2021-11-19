Nicaragua begins process of leaving Organization of American States
"We are resigning and disassociating ourselves from the Organization of American States," Moncada told a news conference, accusing the body of having the "mission of facilitating the hegemony of the United States with its interventionism over the countries of Latin America." Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was reelected to a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 elections after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media.
The Nicaraguan government initiated the process of withdrawing from the Organization of American States (OAS), Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said on Friday, after the OAS denounced Nicaragua's recent elections https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/nicaraguas-ortega-coasting-victory-after-contentious-election-2021-11-08 as illegitimate.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was reelected to a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 elections after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media. In response, the OAS adopted a resolution on saying Nicaragua's election lacked "democratic legitimacy." Twenty-five nations voted in favor and seven abstained, including Mexico, Honduras and Bolivia.
