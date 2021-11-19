HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: Top stories: DEL129 LDALL FARMERS PM announces repeal of farm laws, farmers happy at Gurpurab surprise but also want MSP guarantee New Delhi/Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repeal of the three agri laws that has triggered a year of protests by farmers, in a dramatic move seen as a climbdown, and also apologised to the people over his government not being able to ''convince'' a section of farmers about the ''truth'' regarding their benefits.

DEL125 FARM LAWS-LDALL PARTIES Farm laws repeal: Opposition credits farmers for victory, BJP hails PM for his statesmanship New Delhi: Opposition parties on Friday credited farmers for the rollback of the three farm laws saying the ''fear of defeat'' in upcoming assembly polls has forced the BJP to take this decision, even as the ruling party hailed the prime minister's ''statesmanship'' for the announcement.

Nation: DEL106 PM-ADDRESS-LD-COMMITTEE Govt to form committee to make MSP system effective, promote natural farming: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a committee will be formed to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) system more effective and transparent as well as suggest ways to promote zero budgeting based-agriculture.

DEL112 DL-FARMERS-2NDLD SKM SKM welcomes PM's announcement of repealing farm laws, to decide future course of action on Sunday New Delhi: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, on Friday said its future course of action will be decided after the core committee meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

DEL109 FARM LAWS-BJP-2NDLD IMPACT With decision to repeal farm laws, BJP hopes to recover ground in Punjab, placate Jats in western UP New Delhi: As the campaign for the upcoming assembly polls gathers pace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to announce the repeal of the three farm laws underlines the ruling BJP's imperative to make amends and infuse a fresh momentum in its political drive, especially in efforts to retain its dominance in Uttar Pradesh.

DEL121 FARM LAWS-2NDLD RAHUL Victory against injustice: Rahul Gandhi on PM's announcement to repeal farm laws New Delhi: The ''annadatas'' (food providers) of the country have made ''arrogance bow its head down'' through ''satyagraha'', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and described the Centre's decision to repeal three contentious farm laws as a ''victory against injustice''.

DEL120 FARM LAWS-LD LEFT Repeal of farm laws victory of people's struggle, PM should apologise, say Left parties New Delhi: The Left parties on Friday termed the Union government's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws a ''victory of the people's struggle'' and indicated that this was just the beginning of the protests against the ''anti-people policies'' of this dispensation.

CAL12 JH-FARM LAWS-LD SOREN 'Very ridiculous': J'khand CM slams Centre for delay in withdrawing farm laws Ranchi: Demanding compensation for the farmers who died during the movement against the farm laws, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said it was ridiculous and unfortunate that it took the Centre so long to withdraw the controversial Acts.

MDS11 TN-FARM LAWS-LD STALIN TN CM Stalin, BJP ally AIADMK welcome PM's announcement on repealing farm laws Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Centre deciding to repeal the three contentious farm laws, calling it a victory of the farmers' protest and wondered if the impending state elections had a bearing on the decision.

DEL117 PM-UP-2NDLD MAHOBA Previous govts devastated Bundelkhand, let mafias loot it: PM Modi Mahoba (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous state and central governments of devastating the Bundelkhand region by handing over its resources and forests to mafia elements who “looted” them.

BOM20 MH-WANKHEDE-MALIK NCB officer Wankhede has bar licence in his name: Malik Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Friday claimed NCB officer Sameer Wankhede owns a permit room and bar in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, licence for which was obtained in 1997 when he was a minor, and this was illegal.

DEL119 DGP-MEET-SHAH Need better coordination between state police, central agencies: Amit Shah at DGPs' meet Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need for better coordination between the state police forces and central agencies and laid emphasis on focussed action on security-related issues such as Maoist violence and cyber crime.

Foreign: FGN16 JAISHANKAR-2NDLD SINOINDIA India-China ties going through a 'bad patch'; Beijing has 'no credible explanation' on violation of agreements: Jaishankar Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that India and China are going through a ''particularly bad patch'' in their ties because Beijing has taken a set of actions in violation of agreements for which it still doesn't have a ''credible explanation'' and it is for the Chinese leadership to answer where they want to take the bilateral relationship. By Gurdip Singh AQS AQS

