Guru Nanak's teachings showing way to humanity for last 500 years: J-K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib in Chand Nagar here on the occasion of the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devi and said his teachings are showing the way to humanity for the last 500 years.He prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all.The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are showing the way to entire humanity for the last 500 years.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib in Chand Nagar here on the occasion of the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devi and said his teachings are showing the way to humanity for the last 500 years.

He prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all.

''The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are showing the way to entire humanity for the last 500 years. The divine Guru believed and propagated selfless service as a priceless virtue,'' Sinha said He said every single word of Guru Nanak’s teachings is as relevant today as it was 500 years ago.

''It is the duty of all of us to imbibe Guru Nanak Dev Ji's mantra of contentment and selfless service, and spread it to the masses,'' the Lt Governor said while addressing a gathering at the gurudwara.

''The new generations must imbibe the great learnings propagated by Guru Nanak Ji to understand the purpose of human life and have a fulfilling life’s journey.” Our ancestors considered religion as the basis of life and religion always connects and does not divide, Sinha said.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting selfless service as a national duty by making an action plan based on the teachings of revered Sikh Gurus. He said it is a matter of happiness that Kartarpur Corridor has been opened before the Prakash Parv.

He lauded the efforts of the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir during the Covid pandemic.

“The work done by the Sikh community to provide food and ration to the people during Covid is an inspiration for the whole country,” he said.

