Decision to repeal farm laws victory of farmers over PM Modi's 'egoistic' government, says AAP

The AAP on Friday called the Centre's decision to repeal its three farm laws a victory of farmers over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''egoistic'' government, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal hailing it as ''a golden day in the history of India''.

As the AAP welcomed the decision, party MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore and provide a job to the kin of the farmers who died during the protests against the ''black'' laws.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Kejriwal said it is not just a victory for the farmers but also the democracy.

''It is a golden day in the history of India. This date will be written in golden letters in the chronicles of Indian history like August 15 and January 26. The Centre had to finally bow down in front of the farmers' tireless struggle and withdraw all the black farm laws. It is not only a victory for our farmers, but democracy has also won a huge fight today,'' he said at an online briefing.

Kejriwal said the farmers have proved that in a democracy, governments will always have to listen to the people and only the will of the people will rule.

''Be it any party or leader, your arrogance will not work in front of the public. It was such a struggle that united the whole country. In this fight, along with the farmers, everyone, including labourers, women, arthiyas (commission agents) and shopkeepers, took part,'' he said.

The Delhi chief minister also condoled the death of more than 700 farmers during the agitation against the three laws.

In a video message, AAP MP Singh congratulated the farmers on the ''success'' of their struggle and took a swipe at Modi, saying the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws is ''a victory of Andolanjivi farmers and defeat of Chunavjivi Modi government''.

''The government has decided to withdraw the three black farm laws because of their (BJP's) defeat in elections. Farmers and the people were teaching them lessons in elections. Narendra Modi's egoistic government had to eventually bow down before the long struggle, strength and sacrifice of the farmers,'' he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal was with the farmers ''since day one'' of their protest against the three farms laws and will always stand by them in future, he said.

The AAP MP demanded that the Centre give the status of ''martyr'' to each of those farmers who ''sacrificed their lives'' while protesting against the ''three black laws''.

''More than 750 farmers sacrificed their lives during the protests against the three black laws. They should be given the status of martyr and dependents of each of them should be given Rs one crore as compensation and government job,'' he said.

Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann termed the government's announcement to repeal farm laws a victory of the farmers' struggle, saying it is better late than never.

The Sangrur MP said the government should have withdrawn these three farm laws much earlier, adding that ''around 700 farmers lost their lives during the farmers' agitation''.

“It is a victory of farmers' struggle,” said Mann.

AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of the party's political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha also congratulated farmers.

''It's a big victory of the farmers of the country. I congratulate the farmers for the success of their long struggle. An egoistic government of the country had to kneel down. We salute the farmers of the country and their 'inquilab' (uprising) and pay tribute to those farmers who sacrificed their lives (during the protest),'' he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP in a statement said that party's MLAs, councillors, office-bearers and workers joined the farmers, who had been protesting against the three farm laws at the Singhu Border, ''to congratulate, share sweets and celebrate with them''.

