Kejriwal's Saturday visit to Punjab postponed to Nov 22

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said its national convener Arvind Kejriwal's Saturday visit to poll-bound Punjab has been postponed to November 22.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was to visit Moga on Saturday.

''AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mission Punjab' tour, which was scheduled to start from Moga, has been postponed for November 22,'' a party release stated.

The AAP will hold 'Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath' at all district headquarters of the state on November 20 in the wake of the Centre's announcement of repealing the farm laws.

The in-charges and volunteers of every district will pray for the progress and prosperity of Punjab, said the statement.

All volunteers of the AAP's Punjab unit will participate in the celebrations, it added.

