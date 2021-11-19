Left Menu

Theme park 'Dastaan-e-Shahadat' at Chamkaur Sahib

PTI | Srichamkaursahib | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:39 IST
Theme park 'Dastaan-e-Shahadat' at Chamkaur Sahib
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday inaugurated a theme park project 'Dastaan-e-Shahadat'.

Speaking on this occasion, Channi said “the sacred soil of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is soaked with the blood of brave warriors who made unparalleled sacrifices and displayed heroic deeds during the battle against the Mughals”.

Channi said the battle of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is a watershed moment in Indian history where just 42 brave warriors including the elder sons of Guru Gobind Singh valiantly fought against the coalition forces of the Mughals, according to an official release.

He along with the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the beautifully designed 11 galleries at the theme park, which effectively showcase the Sikh history and glorious heritage from Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to legendary Sikh Warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

It enabled viewers to experience an era in which these events actually took place. Both the governor and the chief minister also witnessed audio-visual presentations on Sikh history during their visit to the galleries. Channi also complimented former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for initiating this prestigious theme project during his previous tenure, which has now been finally completed.

In his address, the Head of Nihang Buddha Dal Baba Balbir Singh lauded the efforts of Channi for ensuring holistic development of Sri Chamkaur Sahib especially accomplishing the task of the theme park. He said the theme park project would enable the devotees visiting this holy town to apprise them about the rich legacy of Sikh 'panth'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global
4
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021