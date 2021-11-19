Theme park 'Dastaan-e-Shahadat' at Chamkaur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday inaugurated a theme park project 'Dastaan-e-Shahadat'.

Speaking on this occasion, Channi said “the sacred soil of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is soaked with the blood of brave warriors who made unparalleled sacrifices and displayed heroic deeds during the battle against the Mughals”.

Channi said the battle of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is a watershed moment in Indian history where just 42 brave warriors including the elder sons of Guru Gobind Singh valiantly fought against the coalition forces of the Mughals, according to an official release.

He along with the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the beautifully designed 11 galleries at the theme park, which effectively showcase the Sikh history and glorious heritage from Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to legendary Sikh Warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

It enabled viewers to experience an era in which these events actually took place. Both the governor and the chief minister also witnessed audio-visual presentations on Sikh history during their visit to the galleries. Channi also complimented former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for initiating this prestigious theme project during his previous tenure, which has now been finally completed.

In his address, the Head of Nihang Buddha Dal Baba Balbir Singh lauded the efforts of Channi for ensuring holistic development of Sri Chamkaur Sahib especially accomplishing the task of the theme park. He said the theme park project would enable the devotees visiting this holy town to apprise them about the rich legacy of Sikh 'panth'.

