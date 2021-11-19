Left Menu

BJP announces list of 20 candidates for December 10 poll to Legislative Council

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:02 IST
BJP announces list of 20 candidates for December 10 poll to Legislative Council
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced 20 out of 25 candidates for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council giving tickets to a few sitting MLAs, including Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari.

The election is to be held on December 10 for 25 seats from the 20 local authorities' constituencies following retirement of sitting members on January 5, 2022. The counting of votes would take place on December 14.

The party fielded Suja Kushalappa from Kodagu, Kota Srinivas Poojary from Dakshina Kannada, M K Pranesh from Chikkamagaluru, Pradeep Shettar from Dharwad, Mahantesh Kavatgimath from Belagavi, B G Patil from Gulbarga, K S Naveen from Chitradurga, Raghu Koutilya from Mysuru, Vishwanath from Hassan and Ganapathi Ulvekar from Uttara Kannada.

The BJP gave ticket to Prakash Khandre from Bidar, H S Gopinath Reddy from Bengaluru, Manju KR Pete from Mandya, Dr K N Venugopal from Kolar, Vishwanath A Banahatti from Raichur, B M Narayanaswamy from Bengaluru Rural, Y M Satish from Ballari, N Lokesh from Tumakuru, P H Pujar from Vijayapura.

The party, however, has not announced candidates in those districts where two seats are lying vacant, an office-bearer of the party said adding that there is a possibility of another list in the next couple of days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global
4
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021