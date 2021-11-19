BJP announces list of 20 candidates for December 10 poll to Legislative Council

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced 20 out of 25 candidates for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council giving tickets to a few sitting MLAs, including Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari.

The election is to be held on December 10 for 25 seats from the 20 local authorities' constituencies following retirement of sitting members on January 5, 2022. The counting of votes would take place on December 14.

The party fielded Suja Kushalappa from Kodagu, Kota Srinivas Poojary from Dakshina Kannada, M K Pranesh from Chikkamagaluru, Pradeep Shettar from Dharwad, Mahantesh Kavatgimath from Belagavi, B G Patil from Gulbarga, K S Naveen from Chitradurga, Raghu Koutilya from Mysuru, Vishwanath from Hassan and Ganapathi Ulvekar from Uttara Kannada.

The BJP gave ticket to Prakash Khandre from Bidar, H S Gopinath Reddy from Bengaluru, Manju KR Pete from Mandya, Dr K N Venugopal from Kolar, Vishwanath A Banahatti from Raichur, B M Narayanaswamy from Bengaluru Rural, Y M Satish from Ballari, N Lokesh from Tumakuru, P H Pujar from Vijayapura.

The party, however, has not announced candidates in those districts where two seats are lying vacant, an office-bearer of the party said adding that there is a possibility of another list in the next couple of days.

