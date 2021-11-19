Guj: Cong, AAP claim Modi govt decided to repeal farm laws fearing defeat in coming polls

Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to repeal the controversial farm laws only in view of the coming Assembly polls in five states. On the other hand, the ruling BJP welcomed Modi's decision, saying the PM showed a big heart.

''These farm laws were not repealed voluntarily. Assembly polls in five states are approaching. The BJP is now afraid of losing the elections, as they have realized that people will not vote for them. Out of that fear, the farm laws were withdrawn today,'' said Congress in-charge of Gujarat Dr Raghu Sharma.

''If this autocratic regime had listened to Congress and farmers one-and-half years ago, the lives of 700 farmers could have been saved and losses to the tune of crores of rupees avoided. This is the victory of truth and farmers' agitation,'' said state Congress chief Amit Chavda.

AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi demanded a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) in Gujarat.

''I congratulate the farmers who fought against this egoistic regime and finally won. I firmly believe that the BJP decided to repeal the laws because assembly elections in some states are approaching,'' he said. Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and Union minister Parshottam Rupala said Modi's decision showed his sensitive approach towards farmers.

''As a minister in the union government and a farmer of Gujarat, I welcome our prime minister's decision. The PM showed a big heart by taking this decision to repeal the laws. He set an example of how different views are respected in democracy,'' said Rupala.

