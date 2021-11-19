Centre's ego crushed with farm laws repeal decision, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session and said that with this decision, the ego of the Centre has been crushed. Speaking to ANI, Mann said, "These laws have been repealed too late. Nearly 700 people have lost their lives over a year in protests. From the first day, we were saying these are black laws. It was like a death warrant, it cannot be amended. It can be withdrawn. Only then life could have been saved." "After almost one year, it came out from their (Centre's) throat. They have understood now. Their ego is broken and this is the victory of the farmers' struggle. It is the victory of those who have worked on it," Mann said.

Slamming the tenure of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Mann said that when Singh was the Chief Minister, these wishes did not reach the Centre. "Singh never tried to talk to Amit Shah or PM Modi ji," he said. In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020. The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)