Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Analysis: State's own witnesses laid path for Rittenhouse acquittal

Richard McGinniss saw Kyle Rittenhouse gun down the first of three men he shot the night of Aug. 25, 2020, making him a critical witness for the prosecution at the trial of the U.S. teenager. However, his testimony may also have helped persuade the jury to acquit Rittenhouse on Friday. McGinniss, a journalist, got emotional on the stand as he talked about trying to save the life of a man Rittenhouse had just shot four times with a semi-automatic rifle during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Foreign tourists back in New York, long business recovery seen ahead

New York has launched its largest tourism advertising campaign in history. John F. Kennedy International Airport bustles again with foreign passengers. The holiday season promises peak travel cheer, with more visitors on streets and in stores. But souvenir shops, horse carriage drivers and small businesses that rely on vacationers said it could take weeks, or longer, to revive their fortunes, especially to robust pre-pandemic levels.

U.S. House passes Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate

President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday and headed to the Senate, where divided moderates and liberals still need to reach agreement. The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, which was postponed for hours by an angry overnight opposition speech from the chamber's top Republican. Elated Democrats gathered on the House floor to cheer the vote with waves of applause, while disgruntled Republicans called for order.

Georgia judge denies defense motion for mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

A Georgia judge denied a motion for a mistrial on Friday in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case from a defense lawyer who claimed that Black pastors outside the courthouse were a "woke left mob" that influenced the jury in the trial of three white men. More than 200 pastors gathered on Thursday outside the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Brunswick, Georgia. Organizers said it was a response to defense attorney Kevin Gough's previous comments that he "didn't want any more Black pastors" in the courtroom.

Lawyer who tried to overturn Trump's 2020 loss appointed to a U.S. election board

In January, lawyer Cleta Mitchell joined a phone call with then-President Donald Trump as he pressured Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, playing an important role in Trump's attempts to subvert the 2020 results. Nearly a year later, the longtime conservative has been appointed to the advisory board of a federal agency with a mission to help states conduct secure elections.

U.S. teen Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges after divisive murder trial

A jury acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday of murder in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in a decision that ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self defense in the United States. Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Colorado city settles civil rights suit by Elijah McClain family for $15 million

The city of Aurora, Colorado, has agreed to pay $15 million to settle the civil rights lawsuit brought by the family of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died in 2019 after he was subdued by police and injected by paramedics with a sedative, the city said on Friday. The settlement came about nine weeks after Colorado's attorney general completed an investigation finding that Aurora's police routinely violated state and federal law by in engaging in racially biased policing and the use of excessive force.

Factbox: What's in Biden's $1.75 trillion 'Build Back Better' package?

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social policy and climate package, sending it back to the Senate where it is likely to be modified further. Here is what the latest version contains, according to the White House:

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes takes stand in fraud case

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes took the stand on Friday to defend against fraud claims involving the now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. Holmes is accused of making false claims about Theranos, including that its technology could run a range of diagnostic tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory testing with a drop of blood from a finger prick.

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off on the expanded eligibility on Friday evening after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration broadened its authorization of booster doses to all adults who had received their second shot of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Inc vaccine at least six months prior.

