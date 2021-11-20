Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

White House calls on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

The White House on Friday called on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, saying it has raised its concerns about Moscow's military buildup directly. "We also continue to have serious concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine and call on Moscow to de-escalate tensions," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Spike in Amazon deforestation draws shock, ups pressure on Brazil

Diplomats expressed shock and disappointment on Friday at new data revealing higher-than-expected deforestation in Brazil's Amazon this year, saying it increases pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro's government to do more to stop the destruction. Evidence that Brazil sat on the data for three weeks before announcing it also drew outrage from non-governmental organizations.

Poland says Belarus ferries migrants back to border after clearing camps

Poland accused Belarus on Friday of trucking hundreds of migrants back to the border and pushing them to attempt to cross illegally, only hours after clearing camps at a frontier that has become the focus of an escalating East-West crisis. The accusation by Poland suggests the crisis has not been resolved by an apparent change of tack by Minsk, which on Thursday had cleared the main camps by the border and allowed the first repatriation flight to Iraq in months.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. "Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus, which the EU supports," a spokesman for Charles Michel, the president of the European Council representing EU member states, said in a statement.

Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have caved in to farmers' demands that he scraps laws they say threaten their livelihoods. But reaction to the shock U-turn in India's rural north, where Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces key elections next year, has been less than positive, a worrying sign for a leader seeking to maintain his grip on national politics.

Austria infuriates many with full lockdown as Germany warns it may follow suit

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown, it said on Friday as neighbouring Germany warned it may follow suit, sending shivers through financial markets worried about the economic fallout. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths. A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe's largest economy, into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, warning that vaccinations alone will not cut case numbers.

U.S. and Taiwan to hold second round of economic dialogue next week

The United States and Taiwan next week will hold a second session of an economic dialogue launched last year in the face of increasing pressure on the island from China, the State Department said on Friday. The announcement comes days after a virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. After the meeting, Xi warned that supporters in the United States of Taiwanese independence were "playing with fire."

Peru's Keiko Fujimori backs long-shot effort to impeach President Castillo

Peru's Keiko Fujimori, the head of the largest opposition bloc, said on Friday her Popular Force party would back a motion being prepared to impeach socialist President Pedro Castillo. The basis for the challenge against Castillo, alleging he is morally unfit for office, is tenuous and its chance of success unclear. Fujimori narrowly lost the presidential race against Castillo earlier this year.

Good news at last for flood-hit Canadian province -some rail services to restart

The flood-battered Canadian province of British Columbia received some good news at last on Friday when Canadian Pacific Railway said it should restore service in the middle of next week. Massive floods and mudslides caused by extreme rainfall destroyed roads, bridges and homes and cut two critical east-west rail lines owned by CP and Canadian National Railway Co that lead to Canada's busiest port in Vancouver.

Analysis: In North America First push, Biden, Trudeau, Lopez Obrador aim at China

When U.S. President Joe Biden gathered the leaders of his closest neighbors at the White House on Thursday, far-off rival China was top of mind. Trying to unify a collection of democracies to challenge China's growing economic and military clout, Biden has revived the so-called Three Amigos working group ditched by his predecessor Donald Trump.

