Rajasthan: Oath-taking ceremony of new ministers to take place tomorrow

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-11-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 13:12 IST
Rajasthan: Oath-taking ceremony of new ministers to take place tomorrow
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers in the Rajasthan government will take place at the Governor's house on Sunday at 4 pm, according to sources. This comes after three ministers of Rajasthan Cabinet -- Govind Singh Dotasra, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts.

Dotasra, president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), speaking to ANI on Saturday informed that he has resigned from his ministerial post citing the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of Congress. "Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. I will work as a party worker to see that the people in Rajasthan are getting the benefits of the state government's schemes," he said.

There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot came out in open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

