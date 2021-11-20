Resigned citing 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of party; will work as party worker: Govind Dotasra

Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday informed that he has resigned from his ministerial post citing the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of Congress. Speaking to ANI, the president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said, "Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. I will work as a party worker to see that the people in Rajasthan are getting the benefits of the state government's schemes."

Dotasra informed that there is a cabinet meeting today at 5 pm. "We will work for the organization. Congress will replace the BJP government from power in the Centre," he said.

Three ministers of Rajasthan Cabinet -- Govind Singh Dotasra, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts. Cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards, sources had informed ANI.

There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot came out in open. A total of nine cabinet berths are vacant right now in the Gehlot cabinet. (ANI)

