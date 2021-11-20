Left Menu

Resigned citing 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of party; will work as party worker: Govind Dotasra

Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday informed that he has resigned from his ministerial post citing the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of Congress.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-11-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 14:13 IST
Resigned citing 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of party; will work as party worker: Govind Dotasra
Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday informed that he has resigned from his ministerial post citing the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of Congress. Speaking to ANI, the president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said, "Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. I will work as a party worker to see that the people in Rajasthan are getting the benefits of the state government's schemes."

Dotasra informed that there is a cabinet meeting today at 5 pm. "We will work for the organization. Congress will replace the BJP government from power in the Centre," he said.

Three ministers of Rajasthan Cabinet -- Govind Singh Dotasra, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts. Cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards, sources had informed ANI.

There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot came out in open. A total of nine cabinet berths are vacant right now in the Gehlot cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021