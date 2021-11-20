Left Menu

Goa: GFP working president quits party

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-11-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 14:20 IST
Goa: GFP working president quits party
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Forward Party working president Kiran Kandolkar quit the outfit on Saturday in protest against a possible alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kandolkar, a former BJP MLA who had joined GFP in 2020, said the Congress will ditch the Vijai Sardessai-led party at the last minute.

Incidentally, Kandolkar was declared the GFP candidate from Aldona seat for the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

''But the Congress has already started campaigning there. I will announce my future plans soon,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021