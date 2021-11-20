Dilip Ghosh calls director Aparna Sen "anti-national" over her remarks on extension of BSF jurisdiction in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh called film director Aparna Sen an "anti-national" for her alleged remarks opposing the extension of the BSF's jurisdiction in West Bengal. "They are anti-nationals...Whatever is in favour of the country, they oppose it. Be it Indian tradition or Hindutva. They are the same people who earn fame, wealth from country," Ghosh told media persons here on Friday.

Ghosh's comment came after BJP's National Executive Committee member Anirban Ganguly sent a legal notice to filmmaker Aparna Sen seeking unconditional apology for allegedly calling BSF personnel "murderers" and "rapists". Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF)'s South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata to apologise to the security force officers for the alleged derogatory language used by Trinamool Congress MLAs against the personnel.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's move to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state. Adhikari said 112 members voted in favour of the resolution and 63 members opposed it. The BJP opposed the resolution.

The Centre had earlier in October empowered BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. (ANI)

