Left Menu

Indore is used to occupying first place: MP CM on city getting cleanest city tag fifth year in row

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also congratulated the people of Indore and other cities, and urged the state government to provide a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each to the sanitary workers in the cities which won the awards.Talking to reporters, Chouhan said, Madhya Pradesh has received 35 awards under the cleanliness survey this year.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:23 IST
Indore is used to occupying first place: MP CM on city getting cleanest city tag fifth year in row
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of Indore, which was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth year in a row in the central government's annual cleanliness survey on Saturday.

Indore has got used to being in the first place, he said. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also congratulated the people of Indore and other cities, and urged the state government to provide a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each to the sanitary workers in the cities which won the awards.

Talking to reporters, Chouhan said, ''Madhya Pradesh has received 35 awards under the cleanliness survey this year. I want to congratulate the people of Indore, elected representatives, local municipal corporation, local administration, social workers and sanitation workers for being awarded the cleanest city of the country for the fifth time.'' Indore has also got the first place in Safai Mitra Suraksha challenge, he said, adding that in the annual cleanliness survey, Bhopal, Ujjain, Pachmarhi Cantt, Hoshangabad, Dewas and Badwah also won the awards. According to Chouhan, under the garbage-free city category, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Dewas, Singrauli, Burhanpur and Dhar also won the award besides Indore. Of the 35 awards that Madhya Pradesh bagged, 21 were handed over during the main function on Saturday. The state had received 27 awards in the cleanliness survey last year, he said. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath said, ''It is a proud moment for all of us that MP's Indore city secured the first place in the country in cleanliness for the fifth time in a row. I salute the passion and dedication of the people of Indore. I appeal to the state CM to provide Rs 10,000 each to the sanitation workers in the cities that bagged awards to honour them for their contribution and encourage them.'' BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, a resident of Indore, and state party president V D Sharma also congratulated the people of Indore and the state on the honour PTI ADU NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021