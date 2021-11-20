Left Menu

Several Rajasthan ministers expected to resign ahead of proposed reshuffle: sources

Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have already offered their resignations in writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.Earlier Saturday, Gehlot and AICC general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken as well as PCC chief Dotasra addressed a Kisan Vijay Diwas gathering.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 18:16 IST
Several Rajasthan ministers expected to resign ahead of proposed reshuffle: sources
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a meeting of his current council of ministers on Saturday evening when several ministers are expected to resign ahead of a proposed reshuffle, officials sources said. The chief minister is expected to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra after the meeting, which was earlier expected to be held at 5 pm but has now been pushed to later in the evening, they said.

The oath ceremony may take place on Sunday at Raj Bhawan, the sources said. Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have already offered their resignations in writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Earlier Saturday, Gehlot and AICC general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken as well as PCC chief Dotasra addressed a Kisan Vijay Diwas gathering. After that, Maken and Gehlot held a meeting at a hotel.

Maken arrived in Jaipur last night and told reporters about the resignation of the three ministers who desired to work for the party. While Dotasra is the PCC chief, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma are in charge of the party's affairs in Punjab and Gujarat respectively.

After their resignation, the strength of the Cabinet has reduced from 21 to 18. Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister. The clamour for a reshuffle had been growing for several months with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s camp demanding that his supporters be accommodated in the government. Apart from Congress MLAs, independents supporting the government and MLAs who defected from the BSP to Congress also have expectations from the reshuffle.

Gehlot had recently hinted that a reshuffle will take place soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021