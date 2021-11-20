For India, Imran is 'cat's paw' of Pak deep state: Tewari dig at Sidhu's 'bada bhai' remark

Taking a swipe at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu for calling the Pakistan prime minister ''bada bhai'', party leader Manish Tewari Saturday said Imran Khan is the ''cat's paw'' of the Pakistan deep state that ''drones arms and narcotics'' into Punjab and sends terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu offered prayers at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and stressed on ''opening of a new friendship chapter'' and trade between the two countries.

Pilgrimage to the gurdwara was suspended in March last year because of Covid outbreak. The Kartarpur corridor was reopened on Tuesday for pilgrims.

When Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit CEO Muhammad Latif welcomed the former Test cricketer at the zero point and extended best wishes to him and his delegation on behalf of the prime minister, Sidhu was effusive in his praise for his ex-cricket rival: ''Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love.'' Apparently reacting to Sidhu's gesture, Tewari tweeted, ''@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody's elder brother but for India he is that cat's paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K.'' ''Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon,'' the MP from Anandpur Sahib said.

Sidhu was also effusive in his praise for the former Pakistan cricket captain.

''I am thankful to PM (Imran Khan) for taking the first step and the other side (India) responded with two steps. I had already said that those favouring the 'laanga' (corridor) would have blessings and those opposing it had no value,'' he said.

