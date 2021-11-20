Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-11-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 18:53 IST
RLD chief asks farmers to continue protest till there is legal guarantee for MSP
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a repeal of the three farm laws, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday called it a victory of farmers and urged them to continue their protest till there is a legal guarantee for MSP.

Chaudhary made the remarks at a rally in Baghra village which comes under Charthawal assembly constituency.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Centre would repeal the three farm laws, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of the farmers.

The RLD chief welcomed the Centre's decision and called it a victory of the farmers.

''But the farmers' agitation is not over yet. They should continue their protest to get their remaining demands fulfilled,'' he said.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary claimed that the dispensation has failed to fulfill its promises.

He alleged that the UP government is spending money on advertisements and not doing development work.

