All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2 pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Khachariyawas said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

All Rajasthan ministers resigned on Saturday during a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence here. Their resignation has come ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

''All ministers resigned in the meeting,'' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, told reporters.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned. ''We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2 pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra,'' Khachariyawas said.

