All ministers of Ashok Gehlot cabinet resign ahead of Rajasthan Congress meet tomorrow

All ministers in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers have tendered their resignations on Saturday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:05 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
All ministers in the Rajasthan Council of Ministers have tendered their resignations on Saturday. This came ahead of the meeting of the Rajasthan Congress on Sunday.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken on Friday said that three ministers of the state Cabinet have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts. These include state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, he had said.

Cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards, sources informed ANI. Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers in the Rajasthan government will take place at the Governor's house tomorrow at 4 pm, according to sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

