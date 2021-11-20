MP: After BJP MLA's 'break knees' of Congressmen comment, Digvijaya says he will chant Ramdhun at his house

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said he would visit BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's house on Wednesday and chant Lord Ram's name after the latter allegedly asked people to break the knees of Congressmen.

“I am a Congressman, let's see who has the strength to break my knees,'' Singh, a former chief minister, tweeted.

As a Gandhian, I will answer violence with non-violence, he said.

''On November 24, I will go to Rameshwar Sharma's house from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and recite Ramdhun (Ram's name) for an hour, asking God to give him good sense,” Singh added while sharing a video of Sharma's speech.

In the video, Sharma is seen addressing a gathering. “Digvijaya Singh came here, has he done anything?… Break the knees if any Congressman comes here,” he is heard saying.

Sources close to Sharma had said that the MLA was speaking at Kalkheda village in the district.

Sharma was talking about the illegal construction by a local Congress leader on the government land in the village, they claimed. Meanwhile, Sharma, the MLA from the Bhopal Huzur constituency, said Singh is most welcome to recite the name of Lord Ram at his residence.

“I am feeling blessed that Digvijaya Singh will worship Lord Ram because of me. I will present a copy of Shri Ramcharitmanas to him and participate in Ramdhun,” he said.

Sharma also asked Singh about the time of his arrival so that he can arrange breakfast for him and other devotees of Lord Ram accompanying the Congress leader.

“I hope Lord Ram will grand good sense to Singh and he will stop speaking against the country, its Army, Hindus and in the favour of his extremist friends,” the MLA said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also took a dig at Singh. “This is a positive use of old age. May Lord Ram bless everyone... Good sense will prevail in you after chanting Ramdhun for one hour,” he tweeted.

Several other BJP leaders also targetted Singh while backing Sharma.

