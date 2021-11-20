Left Menu

MP: After BJP MLA's 'break knees' of Congressmen comment, Digvijaya says he will chant Ramdhun at his house

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:55 IST
MP: After BJP MLA's 'break knees' of Congressmen comment, Digvijaya says he will chant Ramdhun at his house
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said he would visit BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's house on Wednesday and chant Lord Ram's name after the latter allegedly asked people to break the knees of Congressmen.

“I am a Congressman, let's see who has the strength to break my knees,'' Singh, a former chief minister, tweeted.

As a Gandhian, I will answer violence with non-violence, he said.

''On November 24, I will go to Rameshwar Sharma's house from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and recite Ramdhun (Ram's name) for an hour, asking God to give him good sense,” Singh added while sharing a video of Sharma's speech.

In the video, Sharma is seen addressing a gathering. “Digvijaya Singh came here, has he done anything?… Break the knees if any Congressman comes here,” he is heard saying.

Sources close to Sharma had said that the MLA was speaking at Kalkheda village in the district.

Sharma was talking about the illegal construction by a local Congress leader on the government land in the village, they claimed. Meanwhile, Sharma, the MLA from the Bhopal Huzur constituency, said Singh is most welcome to recite the name of Lord Ram at his residence.

“I am feeling blessed that Digvijaya Singh will worship Lord Ram because of me. I will present a copy of Shri Ramcharitmanas to him and participate in Ramdhun,” he said.

Sharma also asked Singh about the time of his arrival so that he can arrange breakfast for him and other devotees of Lord Ram accompanying the Congress leader.

“I hope Lord Ram will grand good sense to Singh and he will stop speaking against the country, its Army, Hindus and in the favour of his extremist friends,” the MLA said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also took a dig at Singh. “This is a positive use of old age. May Lord Ram bless everyone... Good sense will prevail in you after chanting Ramdhun for one hour,” he tweeted.

Several other BJP leaders also targetted Singh while backing Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021