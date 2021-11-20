Left Menu

Deeply worrying: AAP on Sidhu calling Imran his 'bada bhai'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:42 IST
Deeply worrying: AAP on Sidhu calling Imran his 'bada bhai'
The AAP on Saturday said it is ''deeply worrying'' after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was heard saying in a purported video that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is like an ''elder brother'' to him.

Hitting out at the Congress, co-in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha asked if Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi do not value the martyrdom of Indian soldiers.

''Deeply worrying that Punjab's ruling party chief & Chief Minister are professing their love for Pak PM & Pakistan - a country that exports terror, executes terror modules, sends tiffin bombs & drones arms/drugs into Punjab,'' he said in a tweet.

''Do Sidhu and Channi not value the martyrdom of our jawans?'' Chadha asked.

The AAP's reaction came after a purported video of Sidhu being welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan went viral on the social media. In the video, the cricketer-turned-politician was heard saying Khan is like a ''bada bhai'' (elder brother) to him and that he loves him a lot.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu offered prayers at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and stressed on the ''opening of a new friendship chapter'' and trade between the two countries.

