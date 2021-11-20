It's strange that farmers don't have faith in PM Modi's words: AAP

As farmers showed distrust over the Centre's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Marlena on Saturday said it is strange that farmers of the country do not have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words. Marlena's remarks came after the Prime Minister on Friday announced the repeal of the three central farm laws after which farmers said that they will continue their protest till the Centre withdraws these laws in the parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Marlena said, "It is strange that farmers of the country do not have faith in the Prime Minister's words. Today, the country has reached a state where PM's words have no value. The farmers are saying that we will trust the Centre when it will withdraw these farm laws in the parliament." "They are also right in their position because the farmers were called terrorists and Khalistanis. People who called them terrorists and Khalistanis are responsible for their distrust in the PM's words," Marlena said.

She further said that farmers want assurance from the Centre that these kinds of laws will not be formed again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)