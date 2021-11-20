Left Menu

It's strange that farmers don't have faith in PM Modi's words: AAP

As farmers showed distrust over the Centre's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Marlena on Saturday said it is strange that farmers of the country do not have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:51 IST
It's strange that farmers don't have faith in PM Modi's words: AAP
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi Marlena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As farmers showed distrust over the Centre's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Marlena on Saturday said it is strange that farmers of the country do not have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words. Marlena's remarks came after the Prime Minister on Friday announced the repeal of the three central farm laws after which farmers said that they will continue their protest till the Centre withdraws these laws in the parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Marlena said, "It is strange that farmers of the country do not have faith in the Prime Minister's words. Today, the country has reached a state where PM's words have no value. The farmers are saying that we will trust the Centre when it will withdraw these farm laws in the parliament." "They are also right in their position because the farmers were called terrorists and Khalistanis. People who called them terrorists and Khalistanis are responsible for their distrust in the PM's words," Marlena said.

She further said that farmers want assurance from the Centre that these kinds of laws will not be formed again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021