Patnaik launches BSKY health cards in Dhenkanal, Angul

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched the distribution of smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Dhenkanal and Angul districts and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth Rs 2,056 crore amidst protest by BJP workers alleging inaction in the Kalahandi kidnapping-murder case.

Around 10 lakh people in the two districts will be benefitted from the scheme. With this, the BSKY smart health card programme has covered 15 of the state's 30 districts.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure and drinking water projects in the two districts.

''Smart Health Card is a step towards a healthy and happy Odisha,'' he said in Angul, while calling upon people to also resolve the drinking water crisis in the district.

Noting that Dhenkanal is making a name for itself in industry and as well as horticulture, he also announced that Rs 50 crore would be invested in the tourism sector in the district.

Before his visit, BJP and BJD workers engaged in a scuffle as the saffron party workers waved black flags and raised slogans against the chief minister accusing him of inaction in the Kalahandi teacher's kidnapping and murder.

BJP leader Rudranarayan Pani alleged that some party workers were taken into preventive custody while they were staging a demonstration in a democratic manner.

