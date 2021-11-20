Left Menu

Shivpal Singh Yadav demands martyr status for farmers who died during agitation against farm laws

Stressing that the continued protest by farmers forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the three farm laws, former Uttar Pradesh minister and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party PSP president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday demanded martyr status for the farmers who died during the year-long agitation.The decision to repeal the three black agricultural laws is the result of continued farmers struggle.

Stressing that the continued protest by farmers forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the three farm laws, former Uttar Pradesh minister and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday demanded martyr status for the farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

''The decision to repeal the three black agricultural laws is the result of continued farmers' struggle. In the end Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to bow before the farmers and withdraw the three black agricultural laws,'' Yadav told reporters here.

He said, ''It is our demand that martyr status should be given to the farmers who died during the long movement. Apart from this, one member of each deceased farmer's family should be given a job.'' He also demanded financial compensation for the losses suffered by the farmers during the movement.

According to farmers' unions spearheading the agitation, more than 750 farmers died due to various reasons during the year-long protest.

To a question, Yadav said that had the government taken this decision a little earlier, the lives of many farmers could have been saved and the problems that the public faced could have been avoided.

