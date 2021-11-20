Left Menu

RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch welcomes decision to repeal farm laws, says govt put end to anti-national, separatist forces

National co-convenor of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), Ashwani Mahajan has welcomed the Centre's decision of repealing the three farm laws and said this will put an end to the "evil intentions" of "anti-national and separatist forces".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:00 IST
National co-convenor of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) Ashwani Mahajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National co-convenor of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), Ashwani Mahajan has welcomed the Centre's decision of repealing the three farm laws and said this will put an end to the "evil intentions" of "anti-national and separatist forces". Speaking to ANI, Mahajan remarked that the government had "good intentions" behind passing the agricultural laws and it was ready to amend the laws.

"If any law is made, there are some shortcomings in it, we can improve it too. The shortcomings were also pointed out by the farmers," said Ashwani. "When the talks with the farmers were being held, all the changes that the Swadeshi Jagran Manch had suggested after talking with the farmers, the government had agreed to accept those suggestions. However, the farmers were persistent that these laws should be withdrawn," he said.

Mahajan further remarked that in a democracy, the stubbornness of the farmers is also right. "Such things happen in a democracy," he added. Mahajan said that some "separatist forces" took advantage of the farmers' movement.

"Flags of Khalistan were put up there. Other separatist forces also became active there. At some places, Naxalism was also active," he said. Mahajan also noted that the government was "flexible" and praised it for the decision saying, "it is a good tradition."

"With this move, the separatist forces were also defeated because the agenda they had is now over," he said. (ANI)

