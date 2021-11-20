Left Menu

IFFI: local mediapersons allege they were denied entry

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:17 IST
IFFI: local mediapersons allege they were denied entry
  • Country:
  • India

Journalists' associations on Saturday protested outside the inaugural venue of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here as local photojournalists and members of electronic media were allegedly not allowed to enter.

The Goa Union of Journalists (GUJ), All Goa Photojournalists Association and Electronic Media Association held a protest outside Dr Shama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium where the 52nd edition of the festival began.

“IFFI organizers have given exclusive rights of coverage of inaugural and closing functions to a private channel,” a senior office-bearer of GUJ claimed.

Local mediapersons, especially photojournalists and electronic media were not allowed to cover the function, he alleged.

The journalists lined up their cameras on the main road outside the venue as a mark of protest.

Opposition politicians supported the protesting mediapersons.

Independent MLA and former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte tweeted, “@BJP4Goa run #GoaGovt dims the grandeur of #IFFI by denying entry rights to Goan Media at IFFI and instead favouring a private company. Vociferously opposing this insult of the Fourth Pillar of Democracy and Expressing Total Solidarity to the Media Fraternity.” Goa Congress chief Varad Mardolkar also took to Twitter to condemn the organizers.

''I stand in support of my journalists friends,'' he said.

Subhash Faldesai, vice chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa, the nodal agency for hosting the festival, was not available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

