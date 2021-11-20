Left Menu

Former Goa Forward Party leader Kiran Kadolkar joins TMC in Panaji

Kiran Kadolkar, the former Working President of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and other GFP office bearers joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:29 IST
Kiran Kadolkar, the former Working President of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and other GFP office bearers joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday. TMC's National Vice President Luizinho Faleiro and the party's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra were also present on the occasion.

Goa will go to Assembly polls early next year. Several leaders from various political parties have joined the TMC recently. (ANI)

