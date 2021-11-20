Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi from November 22 to 25

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi from November 22 to November 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:42 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi from November 22 to November 25. Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of parliament which begins on November 29.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had met other political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee also met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

