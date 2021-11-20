Left Menu

Raghav Chadha slams Sidhu over 'Imran Khan is elder brother' remarks

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said "their emerging love for Pakistan is a subject of concern."

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:56 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said "their emerging love for Pakistan is a subject of concern." Talking to ANI, the AAP leader referred to remarks of Sidhu made during a visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan in which he had termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as "elder brother".

"Punjab Congress chief Sidhu and CM both leaders are praising Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan. Their emerging love for Pakistan is a subject of concern," Chadha alleged. "Punjab is a border state, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police defuse unlimited Pakistan's drone attacks on a daily basis. Pakistan sends terrorism, drugs, drones, tiffin bombs through the Punjab border. We have been hearing cases on a daily basis. The state Director General of Police (DGP) also constantly talking about this. In such a situation, if Sidhu and Channi keep praising Pakistan, then this becomes a subject of the security concern of Punjab state," he added

He also referred to Sidhu pitching for opening Punjab border with trade with Pakistan. "They are talking about opening the border, we are also saying open border for trade but look at the situation. If you open border looking at the current situation then multiples weapons, terrorism, and the drugs will enter in the state," the AAP leader said.

"It is a matter of concern and the AAP is taking this very seriously," Chadha said. (ANI)

