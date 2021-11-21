Left Menu

New political party announced in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, a new political party namely "Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party" has been announced in Punjab on Saturday with an agenda to fight for the rights of farmers and workers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-11-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 08:55 IST
New political party announced in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls
Lashkar Singh, leader Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Assembly elections, a new political party namely "Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party" has been announced in Punjab on Saturday with an agenda to fight for the rights of farmers and workers. Briefing mediapersons, Lashkar Singh, chairman of the party said, "The party will fight for the issues faced by workers, peasants, farmers and people of Punjab."

"We are not just an organization, we are a party now. We are going to register with the Election Commission of India soon. We will work towards protecting the right of people. We will not depend upon any other party and contest the election full-fledged," he added. Assembly poll in Punjab is slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021