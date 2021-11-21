Left Menu

Farm laws: Democracy won, crores of farmers got justice, says J'khand agri min

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has said that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that the three contentious farm laws will be revoked, democracy has won and crores of farmers got justice.He alleged that the Centres decision to revoke the laws after more than a year of farmers protests and the death of more than 700 agitators was taken keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in several states.The bills were unconstitutionally passed in the Parliament without discussion and even farmers were not consulted.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-11-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 09:36 IST
Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has said that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that the three contentious farm laws will be revoked, democracy has won and crores of farmers got justice.

He alleged that the Centre's decision to revoke the laws after more than a year of farmers' protests and the death of more than 700 agitators was taken keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in several states.

''The bills were unconstitutionally passed in the Parliament without discussion and even farmers were not consulted. Agriculture is a state subject but there was no discussion in the state legislative assemblies. But now the BJP-led Union government took the U-turn after their dismal performance in recent assembly by-elections,'' the Congress leader told reporters on Saturday.

He said that this was an initial victory of the farmers and the movement for their rights will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

