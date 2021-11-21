Left Menu

Venezuelans head to polls in regional, local elections as opposition returns

Venezuelans head to the polls on Sunday in local and regional elections which represent a major challenge for electoral authorities and opposition politicians alike, as the latter return to compete for votes against the government of President Nicolas Maduro for the first time in four years. During the elections, over 3,000 state governors, mayors and city councils will be chosen across the South American country, which is beset by a long-running recession and hyperinflation.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 10:31 IST
Venezuelans head to polls in regional, local elections as opposition returns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

Venezuelans head to the polls on Sunday in local and regional elections which represent a major challenge for electoral authorities and opposition politicians alike, as the latter return to compete for votes against the government of President Nicolas Maduro for the first time in four years.

During the elections, over 3,000 state governors, mayors and city councils will be chosen across the South American country, which is beset by a long-running recession and hyperinflation. Opposition politicians had boycotted presidential elections and parliamentary elections in 2018 and 2020 respectively accusing Maduro's government of fraud.

Should the opposition lose the 4 state governorships it won in 2017 - out of 23 states - it would lack a powerbase to launch a campaign for presidential elections, due in 2024. The vote will test the impartiality of Venezuela's electoral commission, which in May included two opponents among its top five directors, making it the most balanced board in 17 years, its members have said.

European Union election observers will be present at around 1,000 of the 14,400 voting centers, the first such European mission since 2006. Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is backed by the United States, among other countries, both urged supporters to vote on Friday night, though Guaido decried voting conditions.

"I want to see a change in my country, not just in Carabobo but in all of Venezuela," said Betty Gomez, 48, from the city of Valencia, the capital of Venezuela's Carabobo state, adding that she planned to vote for an opposition candidate. Others will back the government's candidates. Nelson Aparicio, a 44-year-old teacher in Tachira state, which borders Colombia, is betting on the ruling party's contender to address issues including power cuts and gasoline shortages.

"I believe (Freddy) Bernal doesn't represent a wealthy demographic, but everyone," Aparicio said, adding that the country needs to come together in talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021