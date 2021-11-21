Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:23 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters.
Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under the agreement between the military and civilian political parties, Nasir said on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- Abdalla Hamdok
- Nasir
- Umma Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudan activists reject power-sharing with army, call strikes
Sudan activists reject power-sharing, call for strikes
Sudan talks over coup hit "semi-deadlock", sources from ousted government say
Sudan activists reject power-sharing with army, call strikes
Negotiations over Sudan coup reach "semi-deadlock" - sources