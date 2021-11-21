Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti holds protest, demands judicial probe into J-K's Hyderpora encounter

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers held a protest march to Governer's House in Srinagar on Sunday against the alleged killing of civilians in Hyderpora encounter and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers held a protest march to Governer's House in Srinagar on Sunday against the alleged killing of civilians in Hyderpora encounter and demanded a judicial probe into the incident. The protest march started from Mufti's residence. She alleged that three civilians were killed in the encounter that took place last week. The PDP chief demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They will have to return the bodies and give compensation. LG will have to apologize. There should be a judicial probe," Mufti told reporters. An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter. It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

