Rajasthan reshuffle: Elevation to cabinet rank reward for work & dedication, say ministers

Three ministers of state in Rajasthan who have been elevated to cabinet rank on Sunday said the promotion was reward for their work and dedication.

Bhajan Lal Jatav, Mamta Bhupesh and Tikaram Jully have been elevated to cabinet rank, who along with 12 new ministers will be taking oath at 4 pm at Raj Bhawan. All three ministers are Dalit faces in the state cabinet.

''I have worked with honesty and dedication in the department of home guards and civil defence. I am thankful to the party high command and chief minister for recognising my work and promoting me,” Jatav told reporters.

I will try my best to stand true to their expectations, he said.

Bhupesh said she worked to deliver good governance and fulfil the agenda of the government that has been recognised.

''My agenda was to deliver good governance and to take the state government's policies and programmes to the people. People are happy with the Congress government's works and we are fully confident that the government will repeat (its victory in 2018 assembly polls) in the 2023 elections,'' she said.

