Rajnath Singh inquires about Maharashtra CM's health post his cervical spine surgery, wishes him speedy recovery

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he spoke to Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and inquired about his health.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:42 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he spoke to Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and inquired about his health. Earlier in November, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a cervical spine surgery that was successful.

The Defence Minister wished him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Singh on Sunday morning formally commissioned INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

