Rajnath Singh inquires about Maharashtra CM's health post his cervical spine surgery, wishes him speedy recovery
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he spoke to Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and inquired about his health.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he spoke to Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and inquired about his health. Earlier in November, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a cervical spine surgery that was successful.
The Defence Minister wished him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Singh on Sunday morning formally commissioned INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Rajnath Singh
- Mumbai
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Singh
- Maharashtra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NSA-level meet on Afghanistan important for India, has security implications, says defence expert PK Sehgal
NCB SIT formed to investigate Aryan Khan, 5 other cases reaches Mumbai
NCB SIT formed to probe Aryan Khan and five other cases reaches Mumbai
Mumbai court sends former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case.
Guj: Man held for sending bomb blast mail to Mumbai-based TV channel