Work has to be done with dedication to maintain people's trust in Cong govt: Rajasthan CM

Congratulating the MLAs who are going to take oath as ministers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that work has to be done with dedication to maintain the trust of the people in the Congress government.Fifteen ministers- 11 cabinet and four ministers of state MoS- will take oath at the Raj Bhawan at 4 pm on Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:29 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen ministers- 11 cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS)- will take oath at the Raj Bhawan at 4 pm on Sunday. The 11 cabinet ministers include three who have been elevated from MoS to cabinet rank.

Gehlot said that his government in the last 35 months has worked to deliver transparent, sensible and good governance and had taken the state forward on the path of development, despite adverse circumstances. ''The people have endorsed the good governance of our government by making the Congress win in the assembly bye-elections and local bodies elections held during our tenure. We all have to maintain this trust of the public in the times to come. For this, work has to be continued with full hard work and dedication," he tweeted.

He said that the Congress will work on the agenda of development and expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

