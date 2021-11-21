Left Menu

Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Oath taking ceremony begins

Oath-taking ceremony to induct 15 new ministers in Rajasthan Assembly began on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:22 IST
Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Oath taking ceremony begins
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oath-taking ceremony to induct 15 new ministers in Rajasthan Assembly began on Sunday afternoon. Congress leader Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared a list of 15 MLAs who will take oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. "Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet that had a list of 15 MLAs.

Others in the list are Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat. Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola will take as ministers of state while others will be inducted as cabinet ministers. Six of the new ministers are seen as belonging to the Gehlot camp.

Earlier in the day, all ministers of Rajasthan submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister on Saturday a day ahead of a reshuffle. Gehlot later met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021