Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh sworn in as Rajasthan cabinet ministers
Congress MLAs Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, and Vishvendra Singh were sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Rajasthan Government on Sunday afternoon.
Congress MLAs Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, and Vishvendra Singh were sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Rajasthan Government on Sunday afternoon. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of 15 MLAs who will take oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. "Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet that had a list of 15 MLAs.
On Saturday, all ministers of Rajasthan submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister, a day ahead of the reshuffle. (ANI)
