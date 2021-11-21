Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:55 IST
Rajasthan Cabinet expanded: 15 ministers sworn in
Fifteen ministers – 11 cabinet and four ministers of state – were sworn in on Sunday in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot ministry.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three – Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully-- who have been elevated from minister of state (MoS) to cabinet rank, while two -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- are those who were sacked last year for rebelling and have been reinducted as cabinet ministers.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntla Rawat were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as MoS.

The council of ministers in Rajasthan now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 MoS, apart from the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gehlot and members of his council of ministers were among those present at the function.

The number in the council of ministers in the the state has reached 30. The Rajasthan Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

