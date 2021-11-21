Left Menu

Rajendra Gudda, Zahida Khan sworn in as ministers of state in Rajasthan government

Rajendra Gudda and Zahida Khan were sworn in as ministers of state in the Rajasthan government at a function at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:05 IST
Zahida Khan sworn in as minister of state in Rajasthan Government at a function at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajendra Gudda and Zahida Khan were sworn in as ministers of state in the Rajasthan government at a function at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Sunday afternoon. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of 15 MLAs who will take oath on Sunday. He said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. "Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet that had a list of 15 MLAs.

On Saturday, all ministers of Rajasthan submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister, a day ahead of the reshuffle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

